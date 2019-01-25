MIKE TRAMP - Former WHITE LION Singer Debuts "Dead End Ride" Music Video

Target Records will release, Stray From The Flock, the new studio album from Mike Tramp - the legendary voice of White Lion and Freak Of Nature - on March 1st.

Today, an official video is released for the new single, "Dead End Ride", a highway song for classic FM radio and a first taste of the album. The song is a fine example of the solid, honest composition and performance that the album showcases. Watch the video below.

With 100+ shows planned in 2019 to support the new album - starting off in the US in February and March with 22 shows - and a first single, titled "Dead End Ride", ready to drop on January the 25th (together with a top-notch video), this will be another great year for Mike Tramp.

Stadium concerts. Number one top charts with solo releases. History of rock'n'roll written all over him. Mike Tramp has had it all. Right now, however, after spending the last two decades studiously carving out a solid solo career for himself, Mike Tramp is happy being Mike Tramp.

“Many years ago I realized that going back to basics, demanding nothing and being surprised if there was a tray of sandwiches in the dressing room was the way forward,” he smiles.

Stray From The Flock is the latest in a stellar collection of records written and released by Tramp since 1997. From the excellence of his solo debut Capricorn, to the #1 charts catapulted Maybe Tomorrow, the Danish singer has been on a distinctive, solo journey that have seen him reinventing himself and reach a consistency in look, feel and a sound that although centres on some of the finest, acoustic based yet hauntingly melodic songs you’ll ever hear also - refreshingly so - make the odd diversion into previously unexplored territory.

Recorded at Ark Studio in Denmark and mixed in Sweden by Peter Masson, Stray From The Flock, essentially takes the 2013 release Cobblestone Street template one step further. It’s also an album that pretty much wrote itself.

“I picked up the guitar and the songs just started flying out of me. I thought ‘fuck! There’s an album that wants to come out of here!’”, Tramp laughs.

Mike will, of course, be touring in support of Stray From The Flock, but as with his previous solo excursions, there won’t be any explosions, moving drum risers or confetti bombs on stage. There will just be a guy standing in the middle being the real deal. That guy is Mike Tramp.

"Stray From The Flock will be available on CD, double gatefold LP on black 140g vinyl, Ltd. double gatefold LP on orange colour LP 180g (500 copies only) digital and cassette by Target Records. All formats can be pre-ordered here.

Trailer:

Tramp's US tour kicks off on February 14th at Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, California. The schedule can be found below.

Tour dates:

February

14 - Whisky A Go Go - Hollywood, CA

15 - TBA - Las Vegas, NV

16 - TBA - Salt Lake City, UT

17 - The Venue - Denver, CO

20 - TBA - Texas

21 - Bonny Blair's - Brandon, MS

23 - Five O'Clock Club - Sarasota, FL (with John Corabi)

24-28 - Monsters Of Rock Cruise - Miami, FL

March

2 - Mike’s Lounge - Melbourne, FL

4 - 37 Main - Buford, GA (with John Corabi)

5 - The Square Room - Knoxville, TN

7 - Hot Spot - High Ridge, MO

8 - The Rockhaus- West Dundee, IL

9 - The Firehouse - Richmond, IN (with John Corabi)

10 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

12 - Coda - Cleveland, OH

13 - Three Flags Ballroom - Warren, PA

14 - Hopewell Theatre - Hopewell, NJ (with John Corabi)

15 - River Rock Tavern - Derby, CT (with John Corabi)

16 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY (with John Corabi)

17 - Debonair Music Hall - Teaneck, NJ (with John Corabi)

19 - The Vault - New Bedford, MA

20 - Sharkey’s - Liverpool, NY

21 - CH Stage & Grill - Pittsburgh, PA (with John Corabi)

23 - Penn’s Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA(with KIX)