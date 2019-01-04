MIKE TRAMP - Former WHITE LION Singer Reveals Full US Tour Schedule

Former White Lion frontman Mike Tramp has announced all dates for his upcoming US tour. The trek kicks off on February 14th at Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, California. The updated schedule can be found below.

Tour dates:

February

14 - Whisky A Go Go - Hollywood, CA

15 - TBA - Las Vegas, NV

16 - TBA - Salt Lake City, UT

17 - The Venue - Denver, CO

20 - TBA - Texas

21 - Bonny Blair's - Brandon, MS

23 - Five O'Clock Club - Sarasota, FL (with John Corabi)

24-28 - Monsters Of Rock Cruise - Miami, FL

March

2 - Mike’s Lounge - Melbourne, FL

4 - 37 Main - Buford, GA (with John Corabi)

5 - The Square Room - Knoxville, TN

7 - Hot Spot - High Ridge, MO

8 - The Rockhaus- West Dundee, IL

9 - The Firehouse - Richmond, IN (with John Corabi)

10 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

12 - Coda - Cleveland, OH

13 - Three Flags Ballroom - Warren, PA

14 - Hopewell Theatre - Hopewell, NJ (with John Corabi)

15 - River Rock Tavern - Derby, CT (with John Corabi)

16 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY (with John Corabi)

17 - Debonair Music Hall - Teaneck, NJ (with John Corabi)

19 - The Vault - New Bedford, MA

20 - Sharkey’s - Liverpool, NY

21 - CH Stage & Grill - Pittsburgh, PA (with John Corabi)

23 - Penn’s Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA(with KIX)

Mighty Music recently revealed that Tramp will release his new album, Stray From The Flock, on March 1st. This will be preceded by the single, "Dead End Ride", due on January 25th.