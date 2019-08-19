MIKE TRAMP Gearing Up To Release New Single / Lyric Video "Best Days Of My Life"

Former White Lion / Freak Of Nature frontman Mike Tramp will release a new single, "Best Days Of My Life", on August 30th. It is a song about Tramp's time with Freak Of Nature. This new single marks the release of the limited vinyl tour edition (2LP, purple vinyl) of the new Tramp album, Stray From The Flock and catches the singer right in the middle of a big tour promoting the record. See the remaining dates here. "Best Days Of My Life" will also be available as a lyric video. Check out the teaser below.

Target Records released Tramp's new album, Stray From The Flock, on March 1st. Check out the video for the new single, "Dead End Ride", a highway song for classic FM radio and a first taste of the album. The song is a fine example of the solid, honest composition and performance that the album showcases.

Stadium concerts. Number one top charts with solo releases. History of rock'n'roll written all over him. Mike Tramp has had it all. Right now, however, after spending the last two decades studiously carving out a solid solo career for himself, Mike Tramp is happy being Mike Tramp.

“Many years ago I realized that going back to basics, demanding nothing and being surprised if there was a tray of sandwiches in the dressing room was the way forward,” he smiles.

Stray From The Flock is the latest in a stellar collection of records written and released by Tramp since 1997. From the excellence of his solo debut Capricorn, to the #1 charts catapulted Maybe Tomorrow, the Danish singer has been on a distinctive, solo journey that have seen him reinventing himself and reach a consistency in look, feel and a sound that although centres on some of the finest, acoustic based yet hauntingly melodic songs you’ll ever hear also - refreshingly so - make the odd diversion into previously unexplored territory.

Recorded at Ark Studio in Denmark and mixed in Sweden by Peter Masson, Stray From The Flock, essentially takes the 2013 release Cobblestone Street template one step further. It’s also an album that pretty much wrote itself.

“I picked up the guitar and the songs just started flying out of me. I thought ‘fuck! There’s an album that wants to come out of here!’”, Tramp laughs.

Mike will, of course, be touring in support of Stray From The Flock, but as with his previous solo excursions, there won’t be any explosions, moving drum risers or confetti bombs on stage. There will just be a guy standing in the middle being the real deal. That guy is Mike Tramp.

"Stray From The Flock will be available on CD, double gatefold LP on black 140g vinyl, Ltd. double gatefold LP on orange colour LP 180g (500 copies only) digital and cassette by Target Records. All formats can be ordered here.

Trailer: