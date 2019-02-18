MIKE TRAMP - Kansas Show Cancelled Due To Inclement Weather

"It is with much regret, that I have to announce that the show at the Paramount Bar in Salina, Kansas on February 19th has been cancelled," says former White Lion frontman Mike Tramp.

"This is a joint decision between The Paramount Bar and Mike Tramp, due to the oncoming storm that could leave me stranded, not to mention anyone travelling to the show. So instead of having a day off in Denver today (Sun Feb 18th), doing multiple interviews, I am forced to rush out of town and head south. First destination Dallas, Texas - 12 hours on the road - if the weather allows me. I am beyond angry by this, but I realize I am nothing against nature of this kind. I hope and pray that the rest of the tour will not be affected by this weather. God Bless, Tramp"

Mike Tramp is in the midst of a US tour in support of his new solo album, Stray From The Flock, which will be released March 1st via Target Records. Remaining dates are as listed:

February

21 - Bonny Blair's Sports Cafe - Brandon, MS

23 - The Five O'clock Club - Sarasota, FL

24 - Monsters Of Rock Cruise - Miami Beach, FL



March

2 - Open Mike's Coffee Lounge - Melbourne, FL

4 - A Rock Cafe -Buford, GA (with John Corabi)

5 - The Square Room - Knoxville, TN

7 - Hot Spot - High Ridge, MO

8 - RocHaus - West Dundee, IL

9 - The Firehouse BBQ and Blues - Richmond, IN

10 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

12 - Coda Live Music Venue - Cleveland, OH

13 - 210 Ludlow St - Warren, PA

14 - Hopewell Theater - Hopewell, NJ (with John Corabi)

15 - River Rock Tavern - Derby, CT

16 - The Chance Theater - Poughkeepsie, NY

17 - Debonair Music Hall - Teaneck, NJ (with John Corabi)

19 - The Vault Music Hall & Pub -New Bedford, MA

20 - Sharkey's Bar & Grill - Liverpool, NY

21 - Crafthouse Stage & Grill - Pittsburgh, PA (with John Corabi)

23 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

Stadium concerts. Number one top charts with solo releases. History of rock'n'roll written all over him. Mike Tramp has had it all. Right now, however, after spending the last two decades studiously carving out a solid solo career for himself, Mike Tramp is happy being Mike Tramp.

“Many years ago I realized that going back to basics, demanding nothing and being surprised if there was a tray of sandwiches in the dressing room was the way forward,” he smiles.

Stray From The Flock is the latest in a stellar collection of records written and released by Tramp since 1997. From the excellence of his solo debut Capricorn, to the #1 charts catapulted Maybe Tomorrow, the Danish singer has been on a distinctive, solo journey that have seen him reinventing himself and reach a consistency in look, feel and a sound that although centres on some of the finest, acoustic based yet hauntingly melodic songs you’ll ever hear also - refreshingly so - make the odd diversion into previously unexplored territory.

Recorded at Ark Studio in Denmark and mixed in Sweden by Peter Masson, Stray From The Flock, essentially takes the 2013 release Cobblestone Street template one step further. It’s also an album that pretty much wrote itself.

“I picked up the guitar and the songs just started flying out of me. I thought ‘fuck! There’s an album that wants to come out of here!’”, Tramp laughs.

Mike will, of course, be touring in support of Stray From The Flock, but as with his previous solo excursions, there won’t be any explosions, moving drum risers or confetti bombs on stage. There will just be a guy standing in the middle being the real deal. That guy is Mike Tramp.

"Stray From The Flock will be available on CD, double gatefold LP on black 140g vinyl, Ltd. double gatefold LP on orange colour LP 180g (500 copies only) digital and cassette by Target Records. All formats can be pre-ordered here.

"Dead End Ride":