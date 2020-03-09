MIKE TRAMP Launches Video Teaser For Upcoming Second Time Around Album
March 9, 2020, an hour ago
A video teaser for Second Time Around, the new album from ex-White Lion and Freak Of Nature frontman Mike Tramp, can be found below. The album is out May 1 via Target Group/Might Music.
Pre-orders are available now at this location. All pre-orders will be personally signed by Mike Tramp. The album will be released in limited edition red vinyl (only 500 copies were pressed), black vinyl, CD and digital formats. And, a special Second Time Around t-shirt is also available (only 100 copies were made).
Tracklisting:
"All Of My Life"
"The Road"
"Anymore"
"Come On"
"Between Good And Bad"
"Lay Down Your Guns"
"Highway"
"No Tomorrow"
"Back To You"
"When She Cries"
Teaser video:
"The Road" video:
Personnel on Second Time Around:
Mike Tramp: Vocal, Electric & Acoustic Guitar, Piano
Oliver Steffensen: Main Guitar all songs
Claus Langeskov: Bass
Morten Hellborn: Drums
Soren Andersen: Additional Guitar
Jay Boe: Hammond B-3
Marcus Nand: 12 String Acoustic Guitar, 1st solo on “Back To You”
Emily Garriock Langeskov: Backing Vocals
Lars Rahbek Andresen: Piano on "Highway"
(Photo - Jakob Muxoll)