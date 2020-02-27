MIKE TRAMP - New Album, Second Time Around, Due In May

May 1st will see the release of Second Time Around, the new album from Mike Tramp, via Target Records. And while the ex-White Lion and Freak Of Nature frontman is no rookie to releases in his own name, this time he does so with a special feeling.

"I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve been asked. That if I could do it all over again, what would I change? It’s a tricky question and for an artist, sometimes an unfair one", he says. "Because when we looked back, hindsight is always 20/20 and we know it all, and familiar with the Monday morning quarterback scenario, where everyone knows where he should have thrown the ball or kicked it. What the hell did I know when I walked into the recording studio the first time in 1976 to record my first album? The answer is nothing, and I can honestly admit, it didn’t really change 10 years or 20 years later on. With every album I recorded or every tour I finished I always came home with so much more knowledge than when I started it, and always wished I’d known it all at the beginning."

"I am proud of these songs. They are like my other albums and 100% representation of who Mike Tramp is. If aliens came down to earth and happened to pick up Second Time Around as the first Mike Tramp album they heard, I would be truly proud and confident that all of my DNA, would be in this album."

Tracklisting:

"All Of My Life"

"The Road"

"Anymore"

"Come On"

"Between Good And Bad"

"Lay Down Your Guns"

"Highway"

"No Tomorrow"

"Back To You"

"When She Cries"

Pre-orders are available now at this location. All pre-orders will be personally signed by Mike Tramp. The album will be released in limited edition red vinyl (only 500 copies were pressed), black vinyl, CD and digital formats. And, a special Second Time Around t-shirt is also available (only 100 copies were made).

Personnel on Second Time Around:

Mike Tramp: Vocal, Electric & Acoustic Guitar, Piano

Oliver Steffensen: Main Guitar all songs

Claus Langeskov: Bass

Morten Hellborn: Drums

Soren Andersen: Additional Guitar

Jay Boe: Hammond B-3

Marcus Nand: 12 String Acoustic Guitar, 1st solo on “Back To You”

Emily Garriock Langeskov: Backing Vocals

Lars Rahbek Andresen: Piano on "Highway"

Check out the video for "The Road":

(Photos: Jakob Muxoll)