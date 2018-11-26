MIKE TRAMP - New Album, Stray From The Flock, Due In March

Scandinavian record label Mighty Music has confirmed that former White Lion frontman Mike Tramp will release his new album, Stray From The Flock, on March 1st 2019. This will be preceeded by the single, "Dead End Ride", due on January 25th.

In live news, Mike Tramp has announced an initial batch of 2019 tour dates for The United States, with more to follow shortly. Confirmed shows are as listed:

February

14 - Whisky A Go Go - Hollywood, CA

24 to 28 - Monsters Of Rock Cruise - Miami, FL

March

2 - Open Mike’s Coffee Lounge - Melbourne, FL

4 - 37 Main Street - Buford, GA

5 - The Square Room - Knoxville, TN

7 - Hot Spot - High Ridge, MO

9 - The Firehouse - Richmond, IN

10 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

12 - Coda - Cleveland, OH

13 - Three Flags Ballroom - Warren, PA

14 - Hopewell Theatre - Hopewell, NJ

15 - River Rock Tavern - Derby, CT

16 - The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

17 - Debonair Music Hall - Teaneck, NJ

19 - The Vault at Greasy Luck B-Pub - New Bedford, MA

20 - Sharkey’s - Liverpool, NY

21 - Crafthouse Stage & Grill - Pittsburgh, PA

23 - Penn’s Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA