MIKE TRAMP Shares Never Before Seen "Cobblestone Street" Video From 2013

White Lion frontman Mike Tramp has been "cleaning out the drawers. Found this from April 2013." The previously unseen video depicts Soren Andersen and Tramp, after they just finished the Cobblestone Street album, performing the title track.

In live news, Mike Tramp continues to tour in support of his new album, Stray From The Flock. His next show is August 1st at Skogsröjet Festival in Rejmyre, Sweden. To view Tramp's complete live itinerary, click here.