MIKE TRAMP Shares Signing Session Video For New Album Second Time Around

Second Time Around, the new album from ex-White Lion and Freak Of Nature frontman Mike Tramp, is out May 1 via Target Group/Might Music. Tramp signs various edition of the album in this new video:

Pre-orders are available now at this location. All pre-orders will be personally signed by Mike Tramp. The album will be released in limited edition red vinyl (only 500 copies were pressed), black vinyl, CD and digital formats. And, a special Second Time Around t-shirt is also available (only 100 copies were made).

Tracklisting:

"All Of My Life"

"The Road"

"Anymore"

"Come On"

"Between Good And Bad"

"Lay Down Your Guns"

"Highway"

"No Tomorrow"

"Back To You"

"When She Cries"

Teaser video:

"The Road" video:

Personnel on Second Time Around:

Mike Tramp: Vocal, Electric & Acoustic Guitar, Piano

Oliver Steffensen: Main Guitar all songs

Claus Langeskov: Bass

Morten Hellborn: Drums

Soren Andersen: Additional Guitar

Jay Boe: Hammond B-3

Marcus Nand: 12 String Acoustic Guitar, 1st solo on “Back To You”

Emily Garriock Langeskov: Backing Vocals

Lars Rahbek Andresen: Piano on "Highway"

(Photo - Jakob Muxoll)