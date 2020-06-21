MIKE TRAMP To Perform Best Of WHITE LION Set On ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2021 European Tour

Rock Meets Classic have confirmed former White Lion frontman Mike Tramp for the 2021 run of the annual tour. Tramp will perform a Best Of White Lion set for the duration of the tour.

Rock Meets Classic recently announced that Europe frontman Joey Tempest will return as the headliner for the annual tour in 2021. This will be Tempest's second time with Rock Meets Classic, having headlined the 2016 run. Midge Ure (Ultravox, Thin Lizzy) and Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, Lords Of Black) have also been confirmed.

Below are the first confirmed dates for RMC 2021.