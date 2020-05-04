MIKE Z Releases Rocking Biker Anthem "Let's F'n Ride (Full Throttle)"

Live To Ride may sound like a catch phrase from a Harley Davidson ad, but for Mike Z and the millions of motorcycle riders in the US, it's a symbol of freedom. Inspired by this mantra, his brothers and sisters who take to the roads everyday, and his late friend Frank, Mike Z has delivered “Let’s Fuckin Ride (Full Throttle)” as a soundtrack for them all.

"This song is about the fun and freedom of riding your motorcycle with your friends, brothers and sisters,” says Mike Z.

While the song conjures all of the positive feelings and adrenaline on an open road with friends, it’s meaning goes deeper, and heavier, than Mike Z has gone before. His friend and long time riding companion, Frank A Barabas Jr. was killed by a drunk driver on one of their weekend journeys. Determined to keep his memory alive, and to bring a heightened awareness to any type of impaired and distracted driving, Mike Z took to the forum he knows best. Music.

The song was mixed and mastered by producer / engineer Christopher "Zuess" Harris, who has made records with many of rock music’s hardest rockers, including Hatebreed, Rob Zombie, Queensrÿche, Shadows Fall, 100 Demons, Agnostic Front, Municipal Waste and more. It was recorded by Nicky Bellmore at Dexters Lab in Milford, CT.

For More on Mike Z, go to mikezlivingston.com.