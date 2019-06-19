MIKKEY DEE-Designed MOTÖRHEAD Lawnmower To Be Auctioned For Charitable Purposes; Videos Streaming

What would a lawn mower look like if Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee (now in Scorpions) designed it? See the result in the videos below.

Mikkey designed the lawnmower together with Briggs & Stratton. There is only one existing in the world and it will be auctioned out later this year for charity.

"Pimp your garden in style and remember that rock 'n roll is a state of mind." - Mikkey

