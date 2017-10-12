MIKKEY DEE, JAMES LOMENZO, DON DOKKEN, MARQ TORIEN And Others Perform AC/DC, SCORPIONS, MOTÖRHEAD Classics During Las Vegas Benefit At Ultimate Jam Night; Video

Last night (October 11th) at Ultimate Jam Night, an a-list lineup performed to raise money for the University Medical Center Southern Nevada, the only Trauma 1 hospital in Las Vegas where hundreds of victims from last weeks attack were treated.

Among the fifty performers were Scorpions/Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee, James LoMenzo (John Fogerty, Megadeth), Don Dokken, Marq Torien (Bulletboys), Kenny Aronoff (John Cougar Mellencamp, Chickenfoot), Brett Scallions (Fuel), Corey Feldman, Ira Black (Westfield Massacre, I Am Morbid), Jesse Snider, Jeff Duncan (Armored Saint), Shawn Duncan (DC4, Odin), Tyler Bates (Marilyn Manson), Simon Wright (Dio, AC/DC), Gary Beers (INXS), Joe Retta (Dio Disciples, Heaven & Earth), Lynn Sorensen (Bad Company) and many others.

Mikkey Dee performed “Rock You Like A Hurricane”, “Ace Of Spades”, and “The Hunter”. James LoMenzo and Kenny Aronoff performed a tribute to Tom Petty as well as “Whole Lotta Rosie”.

See video footage below, courtesy of Johnny Angel:

Ultimate Jam Night is a long-running free weekly show currently in residence at L.A.’s famed Whisky A Go-Go. Founded in 2015 by Quiet Riot’s Chuck Wright, the show features a rotating cast of the world’s finest musicians assembled in an entirely unrehearsed setting. Integrating live music, performance art, comedy bits, walk-around characters, and community and charitable giving. It has established a loyal following among music fans from all walks of life.

More information can be found here.