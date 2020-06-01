MILAN POLAK & RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL Release Charity Single ‘’The Future Is Now!” Feat. BILLY SHEEHAN, DEREK SHERINIAN And KYLE HUGHES; Lyric Video

Guitarist / vocalist Milan Polak has teamed up once again with guitarist extraordinaire Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Sons Of Apollo, ex-Guns N' Roses, Asia) to release the single “The Future Is Now!”. The song features bassist Billy Sheehan (Sons Of Apollo, Winery Dogs, Steve Vai), Derek Sherinian (Sons Of Apollo, Billy Idol, ex-Dream Theater) and drummer Kyle Hughes (Bumblefoot).

The song is available worldwide on Spotify, Apple Music and other digital retailers, with proceeds being donated to LittleKidsRock.org, a non-profit organization that provides free music instruction and instruments to public schools across the country. This is not their first collaboration, already in 2015 Bumblefoot & Milan Polak released a charity song called “Devil On My Shoulder” featuring David Ellefson of Megadeth and Thomas Lang.

“Just like its predecessor the song is about battling your daily demons that could be anything from procrastination to depression to anxiety, and anything in between which especially in the current worldwide situation have exploded to new highs,” says Milan Polak.

For over two decades Ron and Milan have appeared side-by-side on multiple guitar comp and tribute albums. In 2011 Ron laid a guest solo on Milan's song “End Of Time” for the Japan disaster relief benefit album, Embrace The Sun.

“Ron is an amazing guitarist, fantastic singer and great producer. It’s always a treat to work with him.” says Milan. “And to have Billy Sheehan and Derek Sherinian join us is a huge honor and dream come true...”

"Milan is such a killer singer, guitarist, songwriter, and long-time friend. I'm so happy to have this musical family together with Kyle and my Sons Of Apollo bandmates - I hope everyone enjoys this song and supports LittleKidsRock.org with us, thank you!!” says Ron.

Watch “The Future Is Now” lyric video: