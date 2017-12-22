MILE MARKER ZERO Release Prog-Inspired Cover Of "Sleigh Ride"; Video Streaming

Connecticut-based prog rock outfit Mile Marker Zero are celebrating the holidays with their very own prog-inspired cover of the festive single, "Sleigh Ride". Watch the video below.

The single is now available for digital download and/or streaming via iTunes and Spotify.

Vocalist Dave Alley commented on the track: "Here's an early present for you guys! We did a Rush/prog rock inspired cover of the holiday classic "Sleigh Ride"! We had a blast recording this, and we hope you enjoy it!"

Alley also revealed, "Our new album will be out in the spring of 2018, and we will begin releasing details very soon!"

(Photo - Brooke Brady Photography)