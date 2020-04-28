MILEY CYRUS Covers PINK FLOYD Classic "Wish You Were Here" With OZZY OSBOURNE Producer ANDREW WATT On Saturday Night Live

April 28, 2020, 41 minutes ago

news pink floyd miley cyrus hard rock

On a special lockdown edition of Saturday Night Live, pop tart Miley Cyrus performed a cover of Pink Floyd's 1975 classic "Wish You Were Here" featuring Ozzy Osbourne producer / guitarist Andrew Watt. The clip below was taken fromthe original broadcast and turned into a lyric video by a member of the Miley Cyrus fanbase.

During the the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday, September 2st, 2019 Cyrus performed covers of Led Zeppelin's "Black Dog" - which she has done previously - and Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb". The show took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Check out a video snippet below.

 
 
 
 
 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) am




 



