MILEY CYRUS Covers PINK FLOYD Classic "Wish You Were Here" With OZZY OSBOURNE Producer ANDREW WATT On Saturday Night Live

On a special lockdown edition of Saturday Night Live, pop tart Miley Cyrus performed a cover of Pink Floyd's 1975 classic "Wish You Were Here" featuring Ozzy Osbourne producer / guitarist Andrew Watt. The clip below was taken fromthe original broadcast and turned into a lyric video by a member of the Miley Cyrus fanbase.

During the the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday, September 2st, 2019 Cyrus performed covers of Led Zeppelin's "Black Dog" - which she has done previously - and Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb". The show took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Check out a video snippet below.