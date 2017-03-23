MILKING THE GOATMACHINE - Milking In Blasphemy Audio Samples Part 1; Video

German grindcore goats, Milking The Goatmachine, will release their new album, Milking In Blasphemy, on March 31st via NoiseArt Records. Part 1 of a track-by-track series offering samples of the songs on the album is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“Farm Of Northern Darkness”
“Nemesis Bettina”
“Straw Bale Apocalypse”
“Milking In Blasphemy”
“Add The Horn Of Winter”
“Freezing Hoof”
“Goats In A Throne Room”
“Where Fat Angels Cry”
“Milk Churn Funeral”
“GoatEborgian Hunger”
“Sliden Christi”
“Wolves Upon The Cross”
“Goat Mans Child”
“Endzitze”
“G.O.A.T.M.A.C.H.I.N.E
“In The Shedside Eclipsen”

Track-by-track Part 1:

“Nemesis Bettina” video:

“Farm Of Northern Darkness” lyric video:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Trailer #3:

