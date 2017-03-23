MILKING THE GOATMACHINE - Milking In Blasphemy Audio Samples Part 1; Video

German grindcore goats, Milking The Goatmachine, will release their new album, Milking In Blasphemy, on March 31st via NoiseArt Records. Part 1 of a track-by-track series offering samples of the songs on the album is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“Farm Of Northern Darkness”

“Nemesis Bettina”

“Straw Bale Apocalypse”

“Milking In Blasphemy”

“Add The Horn Of Winter”

“Freezing Hoof”

“Goats In A Throne Room”

“Where Fat Angels Cry”

“Milk Churn Funeral”

“GoatEborgian Hunger”

“Sliden Christi”

“Wolves Upon The Cross”

“Goat Mans Child”

“Endzitze”

“G.O.A.T.M.A.C.H.I.N.E

“In The Shedside Eclipsen”

Track-by-track Part 1:

“Nemesis Bettina” video:

“Farm Of Northern Darkness” lyric video:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Trailer #3: