January 24, 2017, 25 minutes ago

MILKING THE GOATMACHINE - Milking In Blasphemy Video Trailer #3; Album Tracklisting Revealed

German grindcore goats, Milking The Goatmachine, will release their new album, Milking In Blasphemy, on March 31st via NoiseArt Records. Today the band presents the third trailer for the upcoming release. Three trailers can be found below.

Tracklisting:

“Farm Of Northern Darkness”
“Nemesis Bettina”
“Straw Bale Apocalypse”
“Milking In Blasphemy”
“Add The Horn Of Winter”
“Freezing Hoof”
“Goats In A Throne Room”
“Where Fat Angels Cry”
“Milk Churn Funeral”
“GoatEborgian Hunger”
“Sliden Christi”
“Wolves Upon The Cross”
“Goat Mans Child”
“Endzitze”
“G.O.A.T.M.A.C.H.I.N.E
“In The Shedside Eclipsen”

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Trailer #3:

