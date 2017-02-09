MILKING THE GOATMACHINE Release “Farm Of Northern Darkness” Lyric Video

German grindcore goats, Milking The Goatmachine, will release their new album, Milking In Blasphemy, on March 31st via NoiseArt Records. Today the band presents a lyric video for “Farm Of Northern Darkness”, which is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“Farm Of Northern Darkness”

“Nemesis Bettina”

“Straw Bale Apocalypse”

“Milking In Blasphemy”

“Add The Horn Of Winter”

“Freezing Hoof”

“Goats In A Throne Room”

“Where Fat Angels Cry”

“Milk Churn Funeral”

“GoatEborgian Hunger”

“Sliden Christi”

“Wolves Upon The Cross”

“Goat Mans Child”

“Endzitze”

“G.O.A.T.M.A.C.H.I.N.E

“In The Shedside Eclipsen”

“Farm Of Northern Darkness” lyric video:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Trailer #3: