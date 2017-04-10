MILLENNIAL REIGN Announce New Line Up; Support Shows With HAMMERFALL, DELAIN And THEOCRACY Confirmed

Millennial Reign are happy to announce their new line-up. Drummer Steve Nichols (Solitude Aeturnus) and bassist Neil Bertrand (When Angels Die) have come on board as full time members. The band has issued the following statement:

"We are very excited to have such talented heavy hitters join our line up. They will both add a completely new dimension to our overall sound. We have some great shows lined up with bands like HammerFall, Delain and label-mates Theocracy. The forthcoming album is nearly written and studio recording will begin this summer 2017. We look forward to seeing you on the road with our new members."

Millennial Reign's live schedule is as follows:

April

13-15 - Exodo Fest - Tlaxcala, Mexico

May

13 - Trees - Dallas, TX (with HammerFall and Delain)

July

28 - BFE Rock Club - Houston, TX (with Theocracy)

29 - O'Riley's - Dallas, TX (with Theocracy)

Line Up:

James Guest - vocals

Dave Harvey - guitars

Neil Bertrand - bass

Steve Nichols - drums

