MILLENNIAL REIGN Announce New Line Up; Support Shows With HAMMERFALL, DELAIN And THEOCRACY Confirmed
April 10, 2017, an hour ago
Millennial Reign are happy to announce their new line-up. Drummer Steve Nichols (Solitude Aeturnus) and bassist Neil Bertrand (When Angels Die) have come on board as full time members. The band has issued the following statement:
"We are very excited to have such talented heavy hitters join our line up. They will both add a completely new dimension to our overall sound. We have some great shows lined up with bands like HammerFall, Delain and label-mates Theocracy. The forthcoming album is nearly written and studio recording will begin this summer 2017. We look forward to seeing you on the road with our new members."
Millennial Reign's live schedule is as follows:
April
13-15 - Exodo Fest - Tlaxcala, Mexico
May
13 - Trees - Dallas, TX (with HammerFall and Delain)
July
28 - BFE Rock Club - Houston, TX (with Theocracy)
29 - O'Riley's - Dallas, TX (with Theocracy)
Line Up:
James Guest - vocals
Dave Harvey - guitars
Neil Bertrand - bass
Steve Nichols - drums
For more information and updates go to this location.