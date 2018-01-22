MILLENNIAL REIGN Announce New Vocalist

Texas based melodic power metal band Millennial Reign announce the departure of former vocalist, James Guest. "James owns a commercial construction business and spends many hours a week on the road. There simply wasn't enough time to continue writing and recording vocals, plus touring shows. We wish him much success with his business," says the band.

Not wasting any time, Millennial Reign have welcomed a brand new vocalist to their ranks. Travis Wills, who has a long standing history in the Dallas / Fort Worth metal scene and is best known for his latest project Infidel Rising.

Travis had the following to say: "I'm very happy to be working with Millennial Reign and the Ulterium record label. It began with colaborating on keyboard tracks for the new album. When James decided to leave, they asked if I was interested in doing vocals and of course I said yes. It's a privilidge to work with such a great group of guys I've known well over ten years."

Millennial Reign issued the following statement: "We are extremely happy to have Travis come on board. His vocal style and writing fits the new material perfectly. We look forward to seeing you all on the road in 2018."

Catch Millennial Reign live at the following shows:

March

10 - BFE Rock Club - Houston, TX

16 - Renos Chop Shop - Dallas, TX

June

1 - Gas Monkey Live - Dallas, TX (with Stryper)

18 - Trees - Dallas, TX (with Hammerfall)



