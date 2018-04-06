MILLENNIAL REIGN To Release The Great Divide Album In May; "Break The Tide" Music Video Streaming

US power metal band Millennial Reign have released a music video for "Break The Tide", the first single from their new album The Great Divide. Watch below.

The Great Divide will be released on May 25th in Europe and North America through Ulterium Records. The album will be available on CD, LP and digital. The LP edition is strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide. The album features new members Travis Wills (vocals), Steve Nichols (drums) and Neil Bertrand (bass) together with founding member Dave Harvey (guitars).

The Great Divide is the follow-up to Carry The Fire, the label debut for the Swedish label Ulterium Records. Since the release of Carry The Fire the band toured with Stryper on their To Hell With The Devil 30th anniversary tour as well as supported bands like Sonata Arctica, Leaves' Eyes, Theocracy, Omnium Gatherum, Hammerfall and Joe Lynn Turner.

The Great Divide feels like a more focused and powerful album than its precursor and the new vocalist Travis Wills (Infidel Rising) really shines through the album with his raw and emotional vocals. Fast, catchy songs like "Break The Tide" and "Imagine" are mixed with epic songs like "Till The End" and "Wounds In Hand" and together they form a great collection of songs.

The Great Divide tracklisting:

"The Genesis"

"Break The Tide"

"More Than Scars"

"Imagine"

"Till The End"

"In Your Silence"

"The Day The Sun Stood Still"

"Behind The Time"

"Wounds In Hand"

"The Great Divide"

"Break The Tide" video:

Live dates:

June

1 - Gas Monkey Live - Dallas, TX (with Stryper)

18 - Trees - Dallas, TX (with Hammerfall)