MIND KEY Release "Psycho World" Lyric Video; "Be Safe And Be Strong, Everyone"

Italian prog metallers, Mind Key, have released a lyric video for their track "Psycho World", taken from their last studio album, MK III - Aliens In Wonderland.

"This song seems fitting for the strange time we are currently living in. Be safe and be strong, everyone!"

Frontiers Music Srl released Mind Key’s MK III - Aliens In Wonderland last July. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Alien In Wonderland"

"Hank (The Blazing Eyes)"

"Hate At First Sight"

"Angry Men"

"Hands Off Cain"

"Be-Polar"

"Oblivion"

"Psycho World"

"Vertigo (Where The Cold Wind Blows)"

"Pure He/Art"

"Non-Existence"

"Hank (The Blazing Eyes)":

"Hate At First Sight":

"Alien in Wonderland" video:

Lineup:

Aurelio Fierro Jr. - Vocals

Dario De Cicco - Piano & Keyboards;

Emanuele Colella - Guitars;

Lucio Grilli - Bass;

Mirko De Maio - Drums

(Photo: Stefano Di Stasio - Elena De Santis)