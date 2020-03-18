MIND KEY Release "Psycho World" Lyric Video; "Be Safe And Be Strong, Everyone"

Italian prog metallers, Mind Key, have released a lyric video for their track "Psycho World", taken from their last studio album, MK III - Aliens In Wonderland.

"This song seems fitting for the strange time we are currently living in. Be safe and be strong, everyone!"

Frontiers Music Srl released Mind Key’s MK III - Aliens In Wonderland last July. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Alien In Wonderland"
"Hank (The Blazing Eyes)"
"Hate At First Sight"
"Angry Men"
"Hands Off Cain"
"Be-Polar"
"Oblivion"
"Psycho World"
"Vertigo (Where The Cold Wind Blows)"
"Pure He/Art"
"Non-Existence"

"Hank (The Blazing Eyes)":

"Hate At First Sight":

"Alien in Wonderland" video:

Lineup:

Aurelio Fierro Jr. - Vocals
Dario De Cicco - Piano & Keyboards;
Emanuele Colella - Guitars;
Lucio Grilli - Bass;
Mirko De Maio - Drums

(Photo: Stefano Di Stasio - Elena De Santis)



