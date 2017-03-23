MINDMAZE Release “Sign Of Life” Music Video

US progressive power metal band MindMaze will release their new album, Resolve, on April 28th in Europe and North America through Inner Wound Recordings. A video for the first single, “Sign Of Life”, is available for streaming below.

Over the span of 68-minutes of melodic and powerful music ripe with recurring themes, the band takes the listener on a whirlwind journey through the scope of human emotion in hopes they will be able to project their own experiences into these intensely personal lyrics inspired by an amalgam of real-life events.

Resolve reprises the band's ever-present influences from bands like Queensrÿche, Dream Theater, Iron Maiden, Savatage, and a mixture of contemporary power metal and melodic rock hooks and songwriting while moving the band further into progressive and theatrical territory with more atypical song structures used to best serve the concept of the album.

The band continues to forge their footprint as one of the most promising and unique female-fronted bands to come along in recent times.

Resolve tracklisting:

“Reverie” (Instrumental)

“Fight The Future”

“In This Void” (Instrumental)

“Drown Me”

“Sign Of Life”

“Abandon”

“Sanity's Collapse” (Instrumental)

“One More Moment”

“Twisted Dream”

“True Reflection”

“Shattered Self”

“Release”

“The Path To Perseverance”

“Sign Of Life” video:

Upcoming MindMaze tour dates:

April

25 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD (Supporting Y&T)

27 - Ralph's - Worcester, MA

28 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

29 - Funhouse - Bethlehem, PA

May (supporting Arkona and Sirenia)

13 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

14 - Firehouse 13 - Providence, RI

15 - L'Anti - Quebec City, QB

16 - L'Astral - Montreal, QB

17 - Mod Club - Toronto, ON

18 - Subterranean - Chicago, IL

19 - Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

20 - Riot Room - Kansas City, KN

21 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

23 - Studio Seven - Seattle, WA

24 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

25 - Metro Opera House - Oakland, CA

26 - Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA

27 - Pranksters - Scottsdale, AZ

28 - Rockhouse - El Paso, TX

29 - Curtain Club - Dallas, TX

30 - Grizzly Hall - Austin, TX

June

1 - TBA - Atlanta, GA

2 - The Milestone - Charlotte, NC