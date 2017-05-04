MINDMAZE Streaming New Song “Abandon”

US progressive power metal band MindMaze are streaming the new song “Abandon”, featured on their new album, Resolve, out now Inner Wound Recordings. The song is available for streaming below.

Over the span of 68-minutes of melodic and powerful music ripe with recurring themes, the band takes the listener on a whirlwind journey through the scope of human emotion in hopes they will be able to project their own experiences into these intensely personal lyrics inspired by an amalgam of real-life events.

Resolve reprises the band's ever-present influences from bands like Queensrÿche, Dream Theater, Iron Maiden, Savatage, and a mixture of contemporary power metal and melodic rock hooks and songwriting while moving the band further into progressive and theatrical territory with more atypical song structures used to best serve the concept of the album.

The band continues to forge their footprint as one of the most promising and unique female-fronted bands to come along in recent times.

Resolve tracklisting:

“Reverie” (Instrumental)

“Fight The Future”

“In This Void” (Instrumental)

“Drown Me”

“Sign Of Life”

“Abandon”

“Sanity's Collapse” (Instrumental)

“One More Moment”

“Twisted Dream”

“True Reflection”

“Shattered Self”

“Release”

“The Path To Perseverance”

“Abandon”:

“One More Moment” lyric video:

“Sign Of Life” video:

Upcoming MindMaze tour dates:

May (supporting Arkona and Sirenia)

13 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

14 - Firehouse 13 - Providence, RI

15 - L'Anti - Quebec City, QB

16 - L'Astral - Montreal, QB

17 - Mod Club - Toronto, ON

18 - Subterranean - Chicago, IL

19 - Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

20 - Riot Room - Kansas City, KN

21 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

23 - Studio Seven - Seattle, WA

24 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

25 - Metro Opera House - Oakland, CA

26 - Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA

27 - Pranksters - Scottsdale, AZ

28 - Rockhouse - El Paso, TX

29 - Curtain Club - Dallas, TX

30 - Grizzly Hall - Austin, TX

June

1 - The Caledonia Lounge - Athens, GA

2 - The Milestone - Charlotte, NC