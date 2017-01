Los Angeles-based band, Mindwars (featuring former Holy Terror guitarist Mike Alvord), have announced their Sworn To Secrecy winter 2017 US tour. Details on the tour flyer below:

Mindwars’ Sworn To Secrecy album was mixed and mastered by Bill Metoyer (Armored Saint, COC, Fates Warning) at the Skull Seven Studios in Los Angeles.

“Scalp Bounty” video:

"Cradle To Grave" video:

(Photo - Alex Solca)