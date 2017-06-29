MINDWARS - New Album In The Works; Studio Footage Posted

Los Angeles based thrashers Mindwars (featuring former Holy Terror guitarist Mike Alvord) are working on their third album. Recording are underway between Europe (Number 8 Studio in Turin, Italy) and the US (Los Angeles and Santa Ana,CA.). More details soon to be announced. Some footage from the studio is available below.

Mindwars’ previous album, Sworn To Secrecy, was mixed and mastered by Bill Metoyer (Armored Saint, COC, Fates Warning) at the Skull Seven Studios in Los Angeles.

(Photo - Alex Solca)