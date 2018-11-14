MINDWARS Reveal “Conspiracy” Video

Mike Alvord’s Mindwars released their third and most accomplished album to date, Do Unto Others, via Dissonance Productions on April 13th. Check out a new video for “Conspiracy” below:

Alvord on “Conspiracy”: "This song brings us to the heart of the album. What is real and what is fake and full of lies? Conspiracy theories are all around us, from 9/11 in the US to the life of Jesus Christ and everything in between. Is it the elite trying to manipulate the world or are they just that… conspiracy theories? The song drives this question through a Germanic tempo which leads to a mid-tempo bridge and Egyptian style solo. Soon enough the song takes us back to the pounding drive and encapsulating with the idea of a Deep State!"

Mindwars and Holy Terror fans won’t be disappointed: 11 tracks of well-constructed, dark thrash metal with thought provoking and questioning lyrics. Do Unto Others is a disturbing journey into the dark world we live in, let this be the sound track to the demise of the new world order.