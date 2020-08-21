MINDWARS Reveal The Fourth Turning Cover Art

MindWars have revealed the cover of The Fourth Turning, set for release on September 25, 2020 through Dissonance Productions. The cover is a departure from their first three albums and themes. The apocalyptic scene depicts the albums theme and foreshadowing and CadiesArt brings down the hammer with this mind bending cover.

The Fourth Turning features new bassist Rick Zaccaro to hold down the rhythm with Roby Vitari. Danny “Z” Pizzi, moves to guitar to accompany Mike Alvord.

It was previously revealed that the album will include ten skull-crushing new original songs and a tribute to Slayer with a cover of the Reign In Blood classic “Criminally Insane”. With lyrics covering topics of war, civil unrest, disease, and authoritarian governments, this album is truly the soundtrack of 2020.

Tracklisting:

“The Awakening”

“Fall In Line”

“MindWars”

“(Who’ll Stop The) Aryan Race”

“The System”

“Digital Dictatorship”

“Marching Off To War”

“Black Death”

“Blood Red”

“Holy Terror”

“Criminally Insane” (Slayer cover, bonus track)