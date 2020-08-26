MINDWARS Streaming New Song "MindWars"; Visualizer

MindWars will release their new album, The Fourth Turning, on September 25 via Dissonance Productions. Listen to the song, "MindWars", below.

MindWars is the culmination of the desire to revitalize the sound of speed and thrash of old, with the drive and energy of today. Mike Alvord (formerly of Holy Terror) and Roby Vitari (formerly of Headcrasher) met by chance in 1989 when Holy Terror was touring with Exodus and Nuclear Assault. The two reconnected in 2013 and MindWars was born. Danny ‘Z’ Pizzi joined the duo on bass and MindWars released three full-length albums, The Enemy Within (2014), Sworn To Secrecy (2016), and Do Unto Others (2018). With Roby and Mike living in Southern California and Danny in Italy, they found it difficult to play live shows and write material. In early 2019, Rick Zaccaro stepped in on bass, and Danny moved to his natural instrument, guitar. With a refreshed line up and a new album The Fourth Turning, MindWars have embarked on a path with a punishing sound sure to place MindWars in position to attack a new decade.

Tracklisting:

“The Awakening”

“Fall In Line”

“MindWars”

“(Who’ll Stop The) Aryan Race”

“The System”

“Digital Dictatorship”

“Marching Off To War”

“Black Death”

“Blood Red”

“Holy Terror”

“Criminally Insane” (Slayer cover, bonus track)

“MindWars”:

Teaser: