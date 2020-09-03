MINISTRY And PUCK HCKY Release Hockey-Themed Collection, Available Now

Puck Hcky, the unique hockey-themed brand has joined forces with industrial-metal legends Ministry on an awesome collection of items together.

"We are so excited and proud to launch the new Ministry x Puck Hcky collection," says Matt Marini, CEO of Puck Hcky. "Ministry has been one of our favorite bands for a long, long time... plus the fact that Al (Jourgensen) is a huge hockey fan just ties it all together perfectly! We hope you all enjoy the collaboration as much as we enjoy bringing it to you!"

The Puck Hcky x Ministry collection contains many pro-level quality hockey-themed items like hockey jerseys, pullover and zip-up hoodies, flannels, raglans, t-shirts, hats and decals. The collection has dropped and is available now at the Puck Hcky store.