MINISTRY Announce US Co-Headlining Tour With DEATH GRIPS

American industrial metal juggernaut Ministry, led by Al Jourgensen, have announced a co-headlining US tour with experimental rap trio Death Grips. The tour kicks off at The Palladium in Worcester, MA on October 13th and will hit Pittsburgh, Seattle, and San Francisco before concluding on November 11th at Gas Monkey Live in Dallas,TX.

Ministry will release their 14th album, AmeriKKKant, this fall. It is the follow-up to 2013’s From Beer to Eternity. Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale this Friday, July 21st.

Ministry tour dates.

July (with HO99O9)

21 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

22 - The Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA

September

25 - Riot Fest Douglas Park - Chicago, IL

October (with Death Grips)

13 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

14 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA

16 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

17 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY

19 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

20 - The Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

21 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

23 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Detroit, MI

24 - Express Live - Columbus, OH

26 - Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

27 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

29 - The Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO

30 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

November (with Death Grips)

1 - Showbox Sodo - Seattle, WA

2 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

4 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

5 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

7 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

8 - The Historic El Rey Theater - Albuquerque, NM

10 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

11 - Gas Monkey Live! - Dallas, TX

November

12 - Sound On Sound Festival - McDade, TX