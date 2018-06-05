MINISTRY Announces North American Tour With CARPENTER BRUT, IGORRR
Ministry will continue to support their album AmeriKKKant with a full US tour this November/December. Joining them are new wave of synthwave cessations Carpenter Brut, and manic avant garde industrial act Igorrr.
"I think the sets are going to work really well together," commented Ministry mastermind Al Jourgensen. "Looking forward to seeing the masses collapsing into a puddle of sweat by the end of the festivities."
Tickets go on sale via MinistryBand.com on Friday, June 8th at 10 AM, local time. Confirmed dates are listed below.
November
21 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore
27 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
29 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
December
1 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater
2 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
4 - Rochester, NY - Anthology
5 - Washington, DC - Fillmore
6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
7 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
8 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
10 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
11 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theater
12 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
14 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
16 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee
18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego
20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda
21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda