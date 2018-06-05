MINISTRY Announces North American Tour With CARPENTER BRUT, IGORRR

Ministry will continue to support their album AmeriKKKant with a full US tour this November/December. Joining them are new wave of synthwave cessations Carpenter Brut, and manic avant garde industrial act Igorrr.

"I think the sets are going to work really well together," commented Ministry mastermind Al Jourgensen. "Looking forward to seeing the masses collapsing into a puddle of sweat by the end of the festivities."

Tickets go on sale via MinistryBand.com on Friday, June 8th at 10 AM, local time. Confirmed dates are listed below.

November

21 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

29 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

December

1 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater

2 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

4 - Rochester, NY - Anthology

5 - Washington, DC - Fillmore

6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

7 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

10 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

11 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theater

12 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

14 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

16 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego

20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda