MINISTRY Announces The Industrial Strength Tour With Special Guests KMFDM And FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY

In honor of the 30th anniversary of Ministry’s revolutionary album, The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste, band creator Al Jourgensen decided to go old school with the celebrations, announcing The Industrial Strength Tour to kick off this summer alongside very special guests KMFDM and Front Line Assembly.

“The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste just turned 30. Who knew we’d still be around to see this day,” says Jourgensen. “But since we are alive and kicking, we figured we’d hop in the way-back machine and recreate the infamous original tour with KMFDM, and add in Front Line Assembly as well. Don’t miss it this time because we’ll be in wheelchairs for sure in another 30 years. May the fence be with you!”

The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste was released in November 1989 and features hit singles “Thieves,” “Burning Inside” and “So What.” The record further cemented Ministry and Jourgensen as music innovators ahead of their time, producing a voluminous, aggressive sound that became a trademark for the industrial music genre.

Kicking off July 1 in Seattle and wrapping August 1 in San Francisco, the 25-date Industrial Strength Tour hits most major markets in the US. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17 at 10 AM, local time at ministryband.com.

The Industrial Strength Tour comes after a memorable 2019 for Ministry who joined Slayer on the thrash metal band’s final dates of its Farewell World Tour and the release of a new fully authorized limited-edition visual history book, Ministry:Prescripture.

Tour dates:

July

1 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox Sodo

2 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

3 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theatre

5 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

7 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

10 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

11 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

12 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre

13 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

15 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

16 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

17 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

19 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

21 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

22 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

24 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

25 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!

26 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

30 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

31 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

August

1 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

(Photo - Derick Smith)