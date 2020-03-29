MINISTRY Confirm New Album Is In The Works

Ministry's social media channels have been updated with the following news:

Bill Rieflin, who made a name for himself as the drummer for Ministry, King Crimson and R.E.M., passed away on March 24th following a battle with cancer. He was 59.

Rieflin played on the Ministry studio albums The Land Of Rape and Honey (1988), The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste (1990) and Psalm 69: The Way To Succeed And The Way To Suck Eggs (1992). He also appears on the Ministry live album In Case You Didn't Feel Like Showing Up from 1990.

Rieflin is also credited for his work with Revolting Cocks, KMFDM, Pigface and Nine Inch Nails. For a complete list of his album credits go to this location.

Today we lost a wonderful artist, tremendous human being and an integral part of Ministry's developments and success…







Safe travels my brother on the way to your next universal gig.







King Crimson's Robert Fripp has posted the following message via Facebook: