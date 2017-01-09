MINISTRY Guitarist Sin Quirin's 3 HEADED SNAKE Issue "Wisdom Screams" Demo

Los Angeles, California-based metal project 3 Headed Snake, spearheaded by Ministry guitarist Sin Quirin, have released a demo version of the track ‘Wisdom Screams’ through SoundCloud, which can be heard below. A debut EP is slated for issue later in 2017. 3 Headed Snake’s lineup is as follows; Sin Quirin - guitars, bass, keyboards, and drum programming (Ministry), Johnny Ray - vocals (Aionios, Pyaxis).

For further details, visit 3 Headed Snake on Facebook.