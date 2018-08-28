MINISTRY Guitarist Sin Quirin's 3 HEADED SNAKE Issue "Wisdom Screams" Video Teaser

Los Angeles, California-based metal project 3 Headed Snake, spearheaded by Ministry guitarist Sin Quirin, have released a video teaser directed by Matt Zane for the track "Wisdom Screams" through their Facebook and Instagram pages. The band is currently mastering their 3-song EP, which should be available by October 2018.

3 Headed Snake’s lineup is as follows:

Sin Quirin (Guitars, Keyboards) - Ministry

Johnny Ray (Vocals, Keyboards) - The Mourning

Cesar Soto (Guitars) - Ministry

DV Karloff (Bass) - Society 1

Derek S Abrams (Drums) - Ministry