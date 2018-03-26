MINISTRY Joins Forces With HeadCount To Empower Young People With Their Right To Vote

For Al Jourgensen and Ministry, writing, recording and releasing their new album AmeriKKKant is just one step in shining a bright light on the dangerous and unsustainable road our Government is currently taking us down; the next step is to help empower young people with their Constitutional right to vote.

“Voting is really important,” said Jourgensen. “It allows every American citizen to have his voice heard, to put across your opinion on how the government should operate, it contributes to change. Ministry registered 50,000 people to vote for the 2008 election, and we want to help make a difference for this fall’s election and for 2020. So, we’ve invited HeadCount to join us on our AmeriKKKant tour."

At more than half of the US tour dates (see below), HeadCount will be on hand near the merch tables to talk to concert goers about how voting can help make a real difference, and get them registered. Those interested are also invited to visit the HeadCount site where they can register to vote online.

Added Andy Bernstein, Headcount’s Executive Director, "HeadCount couldn't be more excited to host voter registration drives at Ministry shows this year and beyond. Voting is the cornerstone of democracy, and it's incredible to see Al use his platform to make a difference in our society."

Ministry's new album AmeriKKKant is out now via Nuclear Blast. Produced by Al Jourgensen, recorded at Caribou Studios in Burbank, CA between January and May this year, and with striking artwork created by Mister Sam Shearon, the psychedelic, politically influenced and very much in-your-face AmeriKKKant's nine tracks are rooted in Jourgensen's unadulterated anger for what's happening in America today: the waning respect for the US Constitution, the growing acceptance of one's opinions replacing facts, the decline of our leaders' sense of morals, ethics and personal responsibility to the country and to their constituents, and the mad man in the White House.

Order your physical or digital copy of AmeriKKKant via Nuclear Blast or Pledgemusic.com.

AmeriKKKant tracklisting:

"I Know Words"

"Twilight Zone"

"Victims Of A Clown"

"TV5/4Chan"

"We're Tired Of It"

"Wargasm"

"Antifa"

"Game Over"

"AmeriKKKa"

"Twilight Zone" video:

"Wargasm" lyric video:

"Antifa" video:

Ministry tour dates are listed below.

March

26 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

28 - Roseland Theatre - Portland, OR

29 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC

31 - Union Hall - Edmonton, AB

April

1 - Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB

3 - Wilma Theatre - Missoula, MT

5 - Boubon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

7 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

8 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

10 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

11 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI

12 - Egyptian Room - Indianapolis, IN

14 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

15 - MTelus - Montreal, QC

17 - Royale - Boston, MA

18 - Aura - Portland, ME

19 - Paramount Theatre - Huntington, NY

21 - Wellmont Theatre - Montclair, NJ

22 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

23 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

25 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

26 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

28 - Levitation Festival - Austin, TX