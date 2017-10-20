MINISTRY, JYRKI 69, More Featured In Soundtrack For Halloween Pussy Trap Kill! Kill! Soundtrack

Cleopatra Records has released the original motion picture soundtrack for the upcoming thriller Halloween Pussy Trap Kill! Kill!, which opens nationwide in select theaters October 27th and on VOD platforms on Halloween (October 31st) via Cleopatra Entertainment.



On Halloween, an all-girl rock-n-roll band called Kill! Pussy! Kill! ventures out to play their biggest show to date. However, before hitting the road they manage to unwittingly upset a man. Unfortunately, this man turns out to be an evil genius dead set on revenge. The evil genius manages to lure the girls into his Hell House, and when they wake up from being gassed, they find themselves trapped inside an inescapable room filled with a vicious variety of devices that can kill them as well as a variety of weapons that can be used on each other. The rules are simple: advance through all three rooms and you are allowed to go free. The catch is, in order to make it to the next room, someone must die! With a ticking clock, and the mastermind watching, the question becomes…are you willing to kill to stay alive?



Halloween Pussy Trap Kill! Kill! is directed by Jared Cohn and stars Richard Grieco, Sara Malakul Lane and Margaret O’Brien with a sinister voiceover of The Mastermind by heavy metal legend Dave Mustaine of Megadeth.

The white knuckle, fright-fest is fueled by Cleopatra’s diabolical soundtrack that features music from Ministry, Jyrki 69, Descartes A Kant, Afroman and more! The 2 Disc collection is available on CD now. Purchase the soundtrack here.



Also be sure to watch for the upcoming film Sunset Society, which stars the late rock-god and Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister as the leader of a pack of vampire rockers who haunt the iconic Sunset Strip. The film also stars Dizzy Reed of Guns N’ Roses, Tracii Guns of L.A. Guns and adult film legend Ron Jeremy.

Tracklisting:

CD1

Leæther Strip – “Dead On Arrival” (Edit)

Jyrki 69 – “Last Halloween”

Kill! Pussy! Kill! – “Superstar”

Alan Davey – “Coming Up (Eyes Open)”

Descartes A Kant – “Motion Picture Dream Boy”

Afroman – “Weed Life”

Adoration Destroyed – “Here To Bleed”

Egrets On Ergot – “Sister, Please”

Reverend KM Williams – “Highway 666”

Bestial Mouths – “Greyed” (Danny Saber Mix)

“Enter If You Dare”

3Teeth – “Shutdown”

CD2

The Anix – “Sleepwalker”

Doug Kershaw – “This Is The Strangest Love I've Ever Seen”

Inhalt – “Noise”

Klute – “Nose Candy”

Grypt – “Tin Can Tomb” (WMX Remix)

Dazed Marrow – “Too Much, Too Soon”

Myrrh Ka Ba – “Haunterlude”

3Teeth – “Tabula Umbra”

Inhalt – “Occupations” (Xultur Remix)

“Happy Hunting”

“Road Stop”

Ministry – “Every Day Is Halloween”

Jyrki 69 – “Last Halloween” video: