MINISTRY Leader AL JOURGENSEN Offers New Year's Predictions For 2018; Video

For 2018, Ministry leader Al Jourgensen forecasts giant political upheaval and geopolitical stress which has been set up in 2017 by the "orange shitgibbon" himself.

According to Jourgensen, 2016 and 2017 were similar to having a puss-filled boil or pimple on the country. "We have to get 2017 and 2016 off of us," he states, "and 2018 is going to be the popping of the pimple. It's going to be a rough year, but it's going to be a necessary year for the progression of the human race. The majority should rule the democracy and right now, the majority does not rule."

Ministry's new album, AmeriKKKant, the band's first release for Nuclear Blast Records (worldwide), is due out March 9th. Produced by Al Jourgensen, recorded at Caribou Studios in Burbank, CA between January and May this year, and with striking artwork created by Mister Sam Shearon, the psychedelic, politically influenced and very much in-your-face AmeriKKKant's nine tracks are rooted in Jourgensen's unadulterated anger for what's happening in America today: the waning respect for the US Constitution, the growing acceptance of one's opinions replacing facts, the decline of our leaders' sense of morals, ethics and personal responsibility to the country and to their constituents, and the mad man in the White House.

AmeriKKKant tracklisting:

"I Know Words"

"Twilight Zone"

"Victims Of A Clown"

"TV5/4Chan"

"We're Tired Of It"

"Wargasm"

"Antifa"

"Game Over"

"AmeriKKKa"

To support the release of AmeriKKKant, Ministry will headline a five-week North American tour that kicks off March 22nd with the enigmatic Chelsea Wolfe supporting. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 15 at 10 AM (local); for all ticket purchasing info, go to here.

Confirmed tour dates are as follows:

March

22 - House of Blues - Anaheim, CA

23 - Ventura Theatre - Ventura, CA

24 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

26 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

28 - Roseland Theatre - Portland, OR

29 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC

31 - Union Hall - Edmonton, AB

April

1 - Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB

3 - Wilma Theatre - Missoula, MT

5 - Boubon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

7 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

8 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

10 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

11 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI

12 - Egyptian Room - Indianapolis, IN

14 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

15 - MTelus - Montreal, QC

17 - Royale - Boston, MA

18 - Aura - Portland, ME

19 - Paramount Theatre - Huntington, NY

21 - Wellmont Theatre - Montclair, NJ

22 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

23 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

25 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

26 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

28 - Levitation Festival - Austin, TX

