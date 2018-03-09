MINISTRY Leader AL JOURGENSEN On AmeriKKKant Song Topics - "The Entire Right Wing Is Like A Bad Out-Take Of All The Jackass Movies"; Video

Ministry's Al Jourgensen talks about the topics of the songs on the new album AmeriKKKant, out now via Nuclear Blast.

According to Al, the album's lead-off track "Twilight Zone", harkens back to the chilling moment of realization - November 9, 2016... the day the world woke up to find that Donald J. Trump had been elected President of the United States: "How did this happen?" "Victims Of A Clown" looks at us, American citizens, we who were about to be led by a man with no intellectual curiosity or emphathy. "TV 5/4 Chan" looks at Trump's followers who get wrapped up in their little soundbites for TV, put out their own "fake news," and then crawl back into the hole they came from. "We're Tired Of It", "Antifa", and "Wargasm" make up a trilogy that screams "We're not snowflakes! We're not going to be led around by the nose, we're going to stand up for ourselves!" The next track, "Game Over", illustrates the realization of the "new reality" of what happened, how we got caught in Trump's BS. "AmeriKKKa" closes the album with a look at the journey of what's been going on, what brought us to the place where we, the American people, would vote for a man like Trump.

Ministry recently released a surreal and provocative new music video for the track "Twilight Zone", featured on AmeriKKKant, released today, March 9th. Building upon the themes of the song, the "Twilight Zone" video takes the viewer on a macabre excursion through the current US news media climate of misinformation, corporate propaganda and hypocritical slander.

"We are in completely uncharted territory now," said Ministry's Al Jourgensen, "witnessing the unraveling of what was once a functional democracy. Our government is under attack. Our planet is under attack. It's time for a major reboot."

The video was filmed last December just outside of Los Angeles and features Ministry guitarists Sin Quirin and Cesar Soto, Tony Campos (Fear Factory, Static X) on bass, keyboardist John Bechdel (Killing Joke, Fear Factory), live scratcher DJ Swamp (Beck, the Crystal Method), and Derek Abrams on drums. Guest appearances are made by Gray Wolf, President of American Indian Movement (AIM), the internationally renowned and idiosyncratic Lord of the Cello, and an army of Ministry supporters who participated in the band's PledgeMusic AmeriKKKant pre-order campaign.

The "Twilight Zone" video was produced by Chris Roth and Steve Roth for The Other House production company, the same group that produced Jourgensen's previous music video, "I'm Invisible" for his 2016 Surgical Meth Machine release. Chris Roth also directed the "Twilight Zone" video with Steve Roth as Director of Photography and editor. The Other House has produced a wide array of broadcast design projects for Revolt TV, Nike's Kobe 8 System, MTV, Aol.RISE, the Syfy Network, VH-1, CNN, PBS, "The Profit" on CNBC, the 2017 Emmy Awards and many more.

Said Chris Roth, "I'm a life-long fan of the band and very politically active. Not only was this an opportunity to collaborate creatively once again with the one and only Al Jourgensen, but also an outlet for much of my pent up aggression and frustration regarding the current state of politics in our country."

Produced by Al Jourgensen, recorded at Caribou Studios in Burbank, CA between January and May this year, and with striking artwork created by Mister Sam Shearon, the psychedelic, politically influenced and very much in-your-face AmeriKKKant's nine tracks are rooted in Jourgensen's unadulterated anger for what's happening in America today: the waning respect for the US Constitution, the growing acceptance of one's opinions replacing facts, the decline of our leaders' sense of morals, ethics and personal responsibility to the country and to their constituents, and the mad man in the White House.

Order your physical or digital copy of AmeriKKKant via Nuclear Blast or Pledgemusic.com.

AmeriKKKant tracklisting:

"I Know Words"

"Twilight Zone"

"Victims Of A Clown"

"TV5/4Chan"

"We're Tired Of It"

"Wargasm"

"Antifa"

"Game Over"

"AmeriKKKa"

Jourgensen has assembled an ultra-cool number of all-star guest musicians for the Ministry's 2018 North American tour that kicks off March 22nd at the House of Blues in Anaheim, CA. The tour is in support of the band's new album, AmeriKKKant.

The tour's guest line up will feature vocalist Burton C. Bell (Fear Factory), drummer Joey Joridson (Slipknot), and live scratcher DJ Swamp (Beck, the Crystal Method), who will join long-time band members Sin Quirin and Cesar Soto on guitars, Tony Campos (Fear Factory, Static-X, Asesino, Cavalera Brothers) on bass, and keyboardist John Bechdel (Killing Joke, Fear Factory).

For these dates, Ministry's will present a whole new set list that will include more new songs from AmeriKKKant. Said Jourgensen, "Old friends, new music...Dream lineup, nightmare world. Get your ass to this show...this one will be memorable."

With his "P.T.-Barnum-meets-Rage-Against-The-Machine" ringmaster style, Jourgensen will front this motley crew of killer musicians, along with giant inflatable Trump chickens, video screens projecting politically-imbued images to compliment the music, and a couple of Antifa soldiers.

"I am very honored to be part of Ministry's 'all-star' crew for the upcoming Amerikkant tour," said Burton C. Bell. "Working with Al over the years has been a blast and a dream come true, and to be part of another Ministry album was another milestone in my career. Hanging, laughing, playing with AL, JB, Sin, Cesar, Tony and Joey is always a good time. I've known all these characters for some time, and they will never get old! I expect this tour to be super fun. Like the songs goes, "my whole life is making music with my friends, and I can't wait to get on the road again..."

"This looks to be a landmark tour with an amazing lineup and a killer new record," added Joey Jordison, "and we look forward to these shows and celebrating a new chapter in the history of Ministry. But more importantly, the current status and future of Ministry's music and legacy. So, to the past, present and most importantly to the future, stay alert as this is not to be missed and we hope you will join us at these shows. We'll see you on the road very soon."

Tour dates:

March

22 - House of Blues - Anaheim, CA

23 - Ventura Theatre - Ventura, CA

24 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

26 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

28 - Roseland Theatre - Portland, OR

29 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC

31 - Union Hall - Edmonton, AB

April

1 - Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB

3 - Wilma Theatre - Missoula, MT

5 - Boubon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

7 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

8 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

10 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

11 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI

12 - Egyptian Room - Indianapolis, IN

14 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

15 - MTelus - Montreal, QC

17 - Royale - Boston, MA

18 - Aura - Portland, ME

19 - Paramount Theatre - Huntington, NY

21 - Wellmont Theatre - Montclair, NJ

22 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

23 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

25 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

26 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

28 - Levitation Festival - Austin, TX