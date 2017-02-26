MINISTRY - New Music In The Works

The official Ministry Facebook and Twitter pages have been updated with photos of mastermind Al Jourgensen back in the studio working on new material....

"Working on some new stuff with John Bechdel..."

Los Angeles, California-based metal project 3 Headed Snake, spearheaded by Ministry guitarist Sin Quirin, have released a demo version of the track ‘Wisdom Screams’ through SoundCloud, which can be heard below. A debut EP is slated for issue later in 2017. 3 Headed Snake’s lineup is as follows; Sin Quirin - guitars, bass, keyboards, and drum programming (Ministry), Johnny Ray - vocals (Aionios, Pyaxis).

