MINISTRY - Official "AmeriKKKa" Visualizer Released
September 18, 2018, 12 minutes ago
After several headlining tours of North America with the likes of such acts as Chelsea Wolfe and Death Grips, Ministry will continue to support their critically acclaimed album AmeriKKKant with a full U.S. tour this November / December. Joining the American industrial juggernaut are new wave of synthwave cessation, Carpenter Brut.
Today, the band has released a visualizer for the track "AmeriKKKa" in anticipation for that tour. Check it out below.
Tickets for Ministry's tour are on sale now via MinistryBand.com.Confirmed dates are listed below.
November
21 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore
27 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
29 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
December
1 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater
2 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
4 - Rochester, NY - Anthology
5 - Washington, DC - Fillmore
6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
7 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
8 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
10 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
11 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theater
12 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
14 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
16 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee
18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego
20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda
21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda