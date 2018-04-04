MINISTRY Premiers "Victims Of A Clown" Music Video

Like a mid-20th century funhouse gone mad, Ministry's just-released video for the track "Victims Of A Clown" is a relentless hallucinogenic ride through images of creepy clowns roaming circuses where there are no exits, men parading in ghoulish gas masks, psychological messaging, physical reality bending, and nightmarish suburbia. And then there's DJ Swamp's couture. You can check it all out below.

"Victims Of A Clown" was produced and directed by Chris Roth and Steve Roth of The Other House Productions, the same team that created Ministry's surreal and provocative "Twilight Zone" video as well as "I'm Invisible" for Jourgensen's side project, Surgical Meth Machine. Full cast and crew credits are accessible here.

"For the 'Victims Of A Clown' video, we strived for a drastic stylistic departure from 'Twilight Zone'," said Chris Roth. "'This video is a much more raw, down-and-dirty, crunchy graphic art film."

Filmed in Los Angeles late last year, the entire video was shot exclusively with handheld cameras and the band was lit with extreme rapid flash lighting that limited the final palette of the video to only three colors - black, white, and red. "The end result," Steve Roth added, "is very powerful. Loaded with raw energy and power."

Ministry is currently on the road in support of the band's new album AmeriKKKant - with "Victims Of A Clown" featured in the live set. Remaining dates are listed below.

April

5 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

7 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

8 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

10 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

11 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI

12 - Egyptian Room - Indianapolis, IN

14 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

15 - MTelus - Montreal, QC

17 - Royale - Boston, MA

18 - Aura - Portland, ME

19 - Paramount Theatre - Huntington, NY

21 - Wellmont Theatre - Montclair, NJ

22 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

23 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

25 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

26 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

28 - Levitation Festival - Austin, TX