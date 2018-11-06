MINISTRY Releases "We're Tired Of It" Visualizer

Ministry will continue to support their AmeriKKKant album with a full US tour later this month, supported by synth-wave sensations Carpenter Brut. In anticipation of the trek the band has released a visualizer for the track "We're Tired of It". Watch below:

Tickets on sale now via MinistryBand.com. Confirmed dates are listed below.

November

21 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

29 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

December

1 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater

2 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

4 - Rochester, NY - Anthology

5 - Washington, DC - Fillmore

6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

7 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

10 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

11 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theater

12 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

14 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

16 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego

20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda