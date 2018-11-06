MINISTRY Releases "We're Tired Of It" Visualizer

November 6, 2018, 27 minutes ago

news heavy metal ministry

Ministry will continue to support their AmeriKKKant album with a full US tour later this month, supported by synth-wave sensations Carpenter Brut. In anticipation of the trek the band has released a visualizer for the track "We're Tired of It". Watch below:

Tickets on sale now via MinistryBand.com. Confirmed dates are listed below.

November
21 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
23  - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
24  - Denver, CO - Fillmore
27  - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
29 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

December
1 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater
2 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
4 - Rochester, NY - Anthology
5 - Washington, DC - Fillmore
6 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
7 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
8 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
10 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
11 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theater
12 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston
14 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
16 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee
18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego
20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda
21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda



