MINISTRY Reschedules Industrial Strength Tour To Spring 2021; KMFDM, FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY Remain On Bill For New Dates

Due to ongoing restrictions regarding social gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ministry will be rescheduling the July and August dates of the upcoming Industrial Strength Tour, originally scheduled to begin July 1. The new dates will kick off March 31, 2021 in Seattle and run through May 1, 2021 in San Francisco, hitting all the previously announced markets with an additional date added for Salt Lake City (on sale date TBA).

The tour’s special guests KMFDM and Front Line Assembly remain on the lineup for this one-of-a-kind celebration that honours the 30th anniversary of Ministry’s revolutionary album, The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste.

Original tickets will be honoured for the new show dates in 2021; or, ticket holders can receive refunds at the point of purchase. For the Dallas show date only, original ticket holders have been automatically refunded and will need to repurchase tickets for the new 2021 date, starting today, here.

Rescheduled dates (* indicates a new date not included on the original run)

March

31 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

April

1 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

2 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theatre

3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union* (on sale date TBA)

4 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

6 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

9 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

10 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

11 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre

12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

14 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

15 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

16 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

18 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

20 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

21 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

24 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!

25 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

29 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

May

1 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theatre

For tickets and more information, visit ministryband.com/tour.

(Photo - Derick Smith)