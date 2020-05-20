MINISTRY Reschedules Industrial Strength Tour To Spring 2021; KMFDM, FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY Remain On Bill For New Dates
May 20, 2020, 27 minutes ago
Due to ongoing restrictions regarding social gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Ministry will be rescheduling the July and August dates of the upcoming Industrial Strength Tour, originally scheduled to begin July 1. The new dates will kick off March 31, 2021 in Seattle and run through May 1, 2021 in San Francisco, hitting all the previously announced markets with an additional date added for Salt Lake City (on sale date TBA).
The tour’s special guests KMFDM and Front Line Assembly remain on the lineup for this one-of-a-kind celebration that honours the 30th anniversary of Ministry’s revolutionary album, The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste.
Original tickets will be honoured for the new show dates in 2021; or, ticket holders can receive refunds at the point of purchase. For the Dallas show date only, original ticket holders have been automatically refunded and will need to repurchase tickets for the new 2021 date, starting today, here.
Rescheduled dates (* indicates a new date not included on the original run)
March
31 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
April
1 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
2 - Missoula, MT - Wilma Theatre
3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union* (on sale date TBA)
4 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
6 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
9 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
10 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
11 - Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre
12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
14 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
15 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
16 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont
17 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
18 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
20 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
21 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
24 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!
25 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
27 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
29 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
May
1 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theatre
For tickets and more information, visit ministryband.com/tour.
(Photo - Derick Smith)