MINISTRY's Al Jourgensen Deconstructs "Antifa" Single - "I Do Believe That People Should Stand Up For Themselves And Not Be Party To This Bullshit We're Being Fed"; Video

American industrial juggernaut Ministry recently announced its new album AmeriKKKant, the band's first release for Nuclear Blast Records (worldwide), due out March 9th. The album's first single/official music video, "Antifa", stands up to the political chaos that is currently going on in America. Watch Al Jourgensen deconstruct the single below:

Produced by Al Jourgensen, recorded at Caribou Studios in Burbank, CA between January and May this year, and with striking artwork created by Mister Sam Shearon, the psychedelic, politically influenced and very much in-your-face AmeriKKKant's nine tracks are rooted in Jourgensen's unadulterated anger for what's happening in America today: the waning respect for the US Constitution, the growing acceptance of one's opinions replacing facts, the decline of our leaders' sense of morals, ethics and personal responsibility to the country and to their constituents, and the mad man in the White House.

Pre-order your physical or digital copy of AmeriKKKant via Nuclear Blast or Pledgemusic.com.

AmeriKKKant tracklisting:

"I Know Words"

"Twilight Zone"

"Victims Of A Clown"

"TV5/4Chan"

"We're Tired Of It"

"Wargasm"

"Antifa"

"Game Over"

"AmeriKKKa"

"Antifa" video:

To support the release of AmeriKKKant, Ministry will headline a five-week North American tour that kicks off March 22nd with the enigmatic Chelsea Wolfe supporting. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 15 at 10 AM (local); for all ticket purchasing info, go to here.

Confirmed tour dates are as follows:

March

22 - House of Blues - Anaheim, CA

23 - Ventura Theatre - Ventura, CA

24 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

26 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

28 - Roseland Theatre - Portland, OR

29 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC

31 - Union Hall - Edmonton, AB

April

1 - Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB

3 - Wilma Theatre - Missoula, MT

5 - Boubon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

7 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

8 - Turner Hall Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI

10 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

11 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI

12 - Egyptian Room - Indianapolis, IN

14 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

15 - MTelus - Montreal, QC

17 - Royale - Boston, MA

18 - Aura - Portland, ME

19 - Paramount Theatre - Huntington, NY

21 - Wellmont Theatre - Montclair, NJ

22 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

23 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

25 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

26 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

28 - Levitation Festival - Austin, TX

(Photo - Phil Parmet)