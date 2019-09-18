MINISTRY To Release Limited-Run Visual History Book In December; Includes Exclusive Quotes From Members Of SLAYER, MEGADETH, ANTHRAX And More

A new fully authorized visual history book, Ministry: Prescripture, by author Aaron Tanner has been announced. Published by Melodic Virtue, the book is in a limited-edition run of 2,000 copies and contains over 200 pages of rare and unseen photos, artwork and other ephemera that spans Ministry’s entire career. Melodic Virtue raided Uncle Al’s personal collection of behind-the-scenes artifacts and have supplemented those items with contributions from band members past and present along with visual artists, Brian Shanley and Paul Elledge.

Founded in 1981 by Al Jourgensen, Ministry has never stopped evolving. Jourgensen’s constant experimentation and stylistic variation has morphed the band from its synth-pop origins to the industrial juggernaut of today, as explored in the book.

It features an introduction by Jello Biafra and exclusive quotes from members of Smashing Pumpkins, ZZ Top, Cheap Trick, NWA, Ramones, Nine Inch Nails, Tool, Megadeth, AFI, Slayer, Jane’s Addiction, Rammstein, The Flaming Lips, Devo, Butthole Surfers, Static-X, Anthrax, White Zombie, Death Grips, Bauhaus, Killing Joke, High on Fire, GWAR, Einstürzende Neubauten, Revolting Cocks, and many more.

Various packages are available for pre-order and include copies autographed by Al Jourgensen and the author, Aaron Tanner as well as a 7” of the studio version of "(Every Day Is) Halloween" (Acoustic) featuring Dave Navarro (Jane’s Addiction).

Pre-order here.

Ministry will also join Slayer on the thrash metal band’s final dates of its Farewell World Tour. Kicking off November 2 in Asheville, NC and wrapping up in Los Angeles on November 30, The Final Campaign is the seventh and last leg of Slayer’s goodbye tour. Ministry will appear on all 18 dates alongside additional support acts Primus and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals. In addition, Ministry has several headlining dates on the trek. Find all dates and ticketing info here.