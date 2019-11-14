MINISTRY’s The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste Turns 30; Special Video Montage And Merch Released; New Event Location Announced For AL JOURGENSEN's Chicago Book Signing

Today, November 14, Ministry marks another important milestone with the 30th anniversary of revolutionary album, The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste. Released in 1989 and featuring hit singles “Thieves”, “Burning Inside” and “So What", the record further cemented Ministry and Jourgensen as music innovators ahead of their time and produced a voluminous, aggressive sound that became a trademark for the industrial music genre.

To celebrate, Ministry releases a 30-second montage video, which can be seen below:

As well, the Ministry store offers a special “Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste” anniversary collection, available here.

Ministry has added several of the songs from The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste to its latest tour, joining Slayer on the thrash metal band’s final dates of its Farewell World Tour. In addition, Ministry has several headlining dates on the trek. Find all ticketing info here.

Al Jourgensen also has an upcoming one-night-only appearance to celebrate the release of the new fully authorized visual history book Ministry: Prescripture. Due to overwhelming fan demand, the event will now be held at a bigger space, Morgan’s On Fulton in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood, on Friday, December 13.



Jourgensen will be signing books alongside author and designer Aaron Tanner. The event is open to the public and will begin at 6 PM. After the signing, there will be an afterparty with DJ Scary Lady Sarah spinning industrial, gothic and new wave tracks from 8 PM to midnight.



Tickets are free but attendees must register here.

Only 2,000 copies will be printed of the limited-edition book that includes 248 pages of anecdotes from Ministry’s music contemporaries plus rare and unseen photos, artwork and other ephemera that spans Ministry’s entire career. A deluxe edition includes a 7” of the studio version "(Every Day Is) Halloween" (Acoustic) featuring Dave Navarro. It’s the ideal holiday gift for music fans and collectors. There will be 200 copies available for purchase at the December 13 event, and out of town fans can also purchase copies here.

Asrai Garden started in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood 20 years ago and is as rooted in Chicago’s culture as Ministry where Jourgensen started the band and lived for many years. This celebration of local brand and band uniting in 2019 to mark the occasion of a new store and new book is furthered by a limited-edition commemorative candle only available for purchase at the store on December 13. Created in collaboration with Al Jourgensen, it has notes of frankincense, myrrh, tobacco, smoke, and patchouli, and will burn for approximately 50 hours. Only 50 candles will be available.

Chicago’s Kuma's Corner is also joining in on the celebration at their nearby West Loop location by re-launching the infamous Ministry burger during the week of December 9-13. The 10-oz. beef patty (or choice of protein) is topped with bacon fat aioli, applewood smoked bacon, fried smoked gouda cheese, caramelized vegetable medley, red wine gravy and fresh thyme.