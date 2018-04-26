MIRACLE Premiers "Night Sides" Music Video

Miracle have released a video for "Night Sides", a track from their new album The Strife Of Love In A Dream, out now via Relapse Records. Watch the clip below.

This is the union of two artists with rich and unique trajectories in music. Steve Moore as one half of the progressive post-rock duo Zombi, composer of contemporary horror soundtracks including The Guest and The Mind’s Eye and solo producer of masterful synthesizer music cruising the hinterland of new-age kosmische, galactic disco and bakelite infused techno. Multi-instrumentalist Daniel O’Sullivan has explored the omniverse with a myriad of art rock luminaries including Ulver, Grumbling Fur, Æthenor, Sunn O))), Guapo, Mothlite and This Is Not This Heat. His solo career has seen him embark upon a bricolage of neo-classical composition, electroacoustic music, and luminous psychedelic songcraft.

On The Strife Of Love In A Dream (a title borrowed from the early renaissance allegorical novel ‘Hypnerotomachia Poliphili’), a haunted jukebox plays the soundtrack to a silvery universe of sulphurous canyons, lunar gardens and prismatic megastructures. A gothic psychodrama drawing on visions of the distant past and near future. Reconciling polarities of the arcane and the hypermodern, the sacred and the profane, the small and the infinite, the phantasmic and the familiar, paranoia and clarity.

Physical orders are available via Relapse.com here and digital downloads are available here.

Tracklisting:

"The Parsifal Gate"

"Light Mind"

"Night Sides"

"Sulfur"

"The Seventeen Nineties"

"Dreamours"

"Mind Environment"

"Angelix"

"Night Sides" video:

"Light Mind" video:

Album stream:

(Photo - Alexander Brown)